.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE to see trial launch of fractional sukuk under market authority supervision

  • Font
Screens displaying stock information are seen at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. (File photo: Reuters)
Screens displaying stock information are seen at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE to see trial launch of fractional sukuk under market authority supervision

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates approved on Tuesday the issuance of a trial license for a fractional sukuk project under the supervision of the market authority, the Dubai Media Office said.

Fractional sukuk use technology to digitally divide a sukuk, or Islamic bond, into small portions that can be sold to retail investors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The move will “enhance the country’s competitiveness in financial and banking indicators,” the media office said, citing the cabinet.

Read more: Commission-free app to trade US stocks launches in the UAE

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More