Al Habtoor Group targets listing of 35 pct: Report

File photo of Khalaf al-Habtoor (File photo: AFP)
File photo of Khalaf al-Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Group. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Al Habtoor Group plans to list up to 35 percent of its shares in an offering planned for the third quarter of 2022, the chairman of the Dubai-based family-owned conglomerate said in an interview with Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

Occupancy at hotels operated by the group exceeds 90 percent, he said, and the current situation makes it favorable to list on the Dubai financial market.

