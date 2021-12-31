.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

FTSE 100 heads for biggest annual gain in five years, backed by industrial stocks

  • Font
2016-10-13T120000Z_165174799_D1AEUGSBWDAA_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-FTSE
People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)

FTSE 100 heads for biggest annual gain in five years, backed by industrial stocks

Reuters

Published: Updated:

UK’s FTSE 100 was poised for its best annual performance in five years, supported by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks, although the benchmark fell on Friday in holiday-thinned trading.

The FTSE 100 index declined 0.4 percent by 0810 GMT, hit byconcerns around surging COVID-19 cases. The UK recorded 189,213 new infections, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government datashowed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 0.4 percent each, but energy stocks still eyed their best year since 2016 as crude hit 12-year highs, spurred by the global economic recovery and lower production.

Life insurance stocks fell 0.6 percent, weighing on the FTSE 100, while travel and leisure lost 1.1 percent.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.2 percent, but was on track for its seventh consecutive quarter of gains.

UK markets will close at 1230 GMT on Friday for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Read more: UK sets up ‘surge hubs’ in hospitals as omicron cases rise

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Top Content
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours
Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers
Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration' Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration'
Raghad Saddam Hussein remembers slain father 15 years on Raghad Saddam Hussein remembers slain father 15 years on
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca
Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases, reinforces wearing masks in public
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More