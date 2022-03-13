Oman to list 35 state-owned companies in five years: Bourse CEO

Oman aims to list 35 state-owned enterprises in the next five years and plans to take one or two oil companies public this year, the CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange told CNBC Arabia on Sunday.

Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ is considering local listings for some of its downstream and upstream assets but has no plan to float the parent company now, a senior executive at the state-owned energy group told Reuters in November.

Oman is following Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalizing on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

