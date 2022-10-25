Saudi Tadawul’s CEO says listing requests from 18 companies approved: Report
Saudi Tadawul Group, the operator of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, has given approval to 18 companies to list on the exchange, CEO Mohammed al-Rumaih told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.
Tadawul is working on developing a market-marker for the stock exchange, al-Rumaih added, without giving further details.
