An investor walks at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 18, 2016. (Reuters)
An investor walks at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 18, 2016. (Reuters)

Saudi Tadawul profit down 35 percent as trading values slide and costs rise

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Stock exchange owner and operator Saudi Tadawul Group on Sunday reported a 35 percent decline in first-quarter profit after trading values halved and costs rose.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 fell to 90.8 million Saudi riyals ($24.2 million) from 140.6 million riyals a year earlier, the region’s largest bourse said in a stock market filing.

