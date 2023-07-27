SNB Capital to conduct market-making activities on Saudi Aramco: Saudi Exchange Co

Saudi Exchange Company announced on Thursday the approval of SNB Capital’s application for conducting market-making activities on Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), as of August.

Market-makers help create a market for investors to buy or sell securities on a stock exchange, boosting trading activity and reducing the frequency of sharp price swings.

The exchange said the market-maker obligations on Aramco are an 80 percent minimum presence of orders, with a minimum size of 500,000 riyal ($133,315), and a maximum spread of 0.30 percent.

The Saudi stock exchange launched a market-making framework for its stock and derivatives markets to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency, it said last year.

