Abu Dhabi’s Chimera sets up $50 billion asset manager

Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Investment LLC has launched a new global alternate investment manager with $50 billion of assets under management.

The new entity — Lunate — is owned by Chimera and Lunate’s senior management.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will focus on private markets and will invest in private equity, venture capital, credit, real assets and public equities, it said in a statement Friday.

The firm is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter and plans to expand globally with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain and Seif Fikry are managing partners of Lunate and the company aims to have more than 150 employees, including around 80 investment professionals.

Read more:

Saudi PIF developer Roshn Real Estate lines up $2.7 billion for building spree

India’s Reliance Retail in talks for UAE, Saudi, and Singapore funds

A look at Mideast power brokers key to global deals who control $3 trillion in assets