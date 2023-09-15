Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of the Abu Dhabi city skyline. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of the Abu Dhabi city skyline. (File photo: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi’s Chimera sets up $50 billion asset manager

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Investment LLC has launched a new global alternate investment manager with $50 billion of assets under management.

The new entity — Lunate — is owned by Chimera and Lunate’s senior management.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will focus on private markets and will invest in private equity, venture capital, credit, real assets and public equities, it said in a statement Friday.

The firm is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter and plans to expand globally with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain and Seif Fikry are managing partners of Lunate and the company aims to have more than 150 employees, including around 80 investment professionals.

Read more:

Saudi PIF developer Roshn Real Estate lines up $2.7 billion for building spree

India’s Reliance Retail in talks for UAE, Saudi, and Singapore funds

A look at Mideast power brokers key to global deals who control $3 trillion in assets

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size