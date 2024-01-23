New toll gates, reports of flexible pricing send Salik shares up on Dubai market

Toll operator Salik gained traction on the Dubai Financial Market after the announcement of two new gates and reports over the possibility of flexible pricing.

Salik, which listed in 2022, hit an all-time high of $1.01 (AED 3.72) high per share on January 19 following the announcement of two new gates to be implemented in 2024. It closed at $0.96 (AED 3.53) per share on Monday.

Shares in the Salik stock have jumped over 35 percent in a 90-day period, and by over 70 percent since it was first listed.

The operator signed an agreement with Emaar Malls in 2023 to manage parking at one of the world’s largest shopping centers, Dubai Mall. The system is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the RTA said it was considering a flexible toll fee system in the future to further ease congestion, which was the premise of the Salik system when it was first introduced in 2007.

In response to a query on X, formerly Twitter, the transport authority said: “To increase the effectiveness of the traffic toll system and achieve the goals related to reducing congestion and redistributing traffic, the flexible toll that changes according to the locations of the gates and the levels of congestion is considered one of the future solutions, and its application depends on the results of the transportation strategy carried out by the authority…”

The variable pricing could mean higher prices during peak hour and varied costs for the type of vehicle, as is the case in cities like London. It could also mean lower fees during off-peak hours.

The RTA has not provided further information on what the proposed system could entail.

Such costs are expected to deter motorists from driving during rush hour, and rather opting for alternate means of transportation or commuting in personal vehicles when the roads are emptier.

For instance, neighboring UAE capital city Abu Dhabi also activated an automated toll gate system, Darb, in 2021.

Like Salik, Darb charges ($1.09) AED 4 per passing. Unlike the Dubai toll, it charges during peak hour – from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. No toll is collected on Sundays and public holidays, and during off-peak hours.

There are currently eight toll gates in operation in Dubai – Al Barsha, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge (free to use on Sunday and between 10pm and 6am on other days), Al Mamzar South and Al Mamzar North (charged once if passing within a one hour window), Al Safa, Airport Tunnel, and Jebel Ali.

The first of the newly announced gates will be installed at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and another, Al Safa South toll, between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Street. Al Khail Road is widely used by motorists to avoid the numerous toll gates on Sheikh Zayed Road, which was recently renamed to Burj Khalifa.

Dubai’s RTA said the move was to streamline traffic, which has skyrocketed following a rise in the population of the country. Dubai, and the wider UAE, experienced a rapid increase in the number of expats from 2021 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

The availability of long-term visas is also thought to have enticed expats to call the Gulf city, home, in addition to the strong economy on the back of a thriving tourism sector and uptick in oil prices post-COVID.

Last year, RTA raised $1 billion from the listing of Salik Co. on the Dubai Financial Market, and has been among the best performer out of the city’s privatizations.

Over 3.6 million vehicles are registered on the system which was introduced in 2007. It achieved a net profit of $218 million (AED 803 million) in the first nine months of 2023 with profit margin of 51.9 percent, according to information shared by Salik.

