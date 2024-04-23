Abu Dhabi re-enters Eurobond market for first time in years

1 min read

Abu Dhabi is selling its first eurobonds since 2021.

The oil-rich emirate, rated AA or its equivalent by all three major ratings companies, is issuing a dollar deal with tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The final terms, including the size and yields, may be announced later on Tuesday.

The five year portion has initial spread guidance of around 70 basis points of US Treasuries, while the 10-year debt has guidance of 85 basis points and the longest tranche 125 basis points.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Citigroup Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Plc are managing the bond sale.

Read more:

Microsoft to invest $1.5 bln in UAE AI firm, take board seat

UAE mulls 10 year golden visa for businesses in bid to boost investments