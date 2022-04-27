UAE’s Aldar Properties reports 26.5 percent Q1 profit jump

Emirati developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) on Wednesday reported a 26.5 percent increase in first-quarter profit driven by record quarterly sales and the inclusion of the financial results of Egypt developer SODIC, in which it co-owns a majority share.

The company made AED 688 million ($187 million) in the quarter, up from 544 million a year earlier, it said.

Advertisement

Revenue was up 31.5 percent to AED 2.68 billion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Dubai’s most expensive mega mansion sells for $76 million

UAE’s Aldar Properties buys $210 million beach property in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala announces partnership expansion with Apollo