New PIF housing development to be built over 4 mln sq. meters in Jeddah

A new housing development consisting of 18,000 units will be built in north Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s national developer announced on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The al-Arous community will extend over approximately four million sq. meters, according to a statement from Roshn.

It will be the builder’s second community, part of a larger strategy of developing new neighborhoods in nine cities across the Kingdom.

Roshn was formed in 2020 by the country’s state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans to improve housing standards and home ownership rates.

The company plans developments in Riyadh, Mecca, Asir, the Eastern Region, Jeddah, and al-Kharj.

The announcement for the new al-Arous community was made at a football match between the al-Hilal and al-Ittihad teams during the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cup Professional League on Monday .

Roshn said that the new community will include parks, walkways, and bicycle paths as well as a range of amenities like cafes, restaurants, schools, and mosques.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed to sell 16.87 pct of Kingdom Holding to PIF fund

Saudi Arabia’s PIF adds to games push with five percent Nintendo stake

Saudi PIF’s developer Roshn to build 30,000 homes in Riyadh