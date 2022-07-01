Dubai developer announces 1,000-hectare green, smart city in Saudi capital Riyadh

Dubai developer URB announced on Thursday the launch of a green living development in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh with 11,000 residential units.

The smart city called ALNAMA, Arabic for ‘thrive,’ will see a 1,000-hectare plot transformed into a city that seeks to be a benchmark model for all future cities that aspire to promote greener economies centered around food, water, energy and waste.

The developer has claimed that at least 10,000 jobs across sectors including green-tech used to create a self-sufficient circular economy will be created.

A planned green-tech hub aims to provide an ecosystem for urban-tech companies in the food, energy, water, waste, mobility & building materials sectors.

The project also hopes to attract ecotourists through glamping lodges, eco resorts and a nature conservation center.

Those seeking medical help can access the development’s autism village, wellness center & clinics within the medical hub.

“Biosaline agriculture, productive gardens, wadis and carbon-rich habitats are key features of the development’s innovative & resilient landscape design. The city was planned through the design of its landscape, rather than its buildings,” explained URB CEO Baharash Bagherian.

The company is also behind Nexgen Sustainable City. It’s CEO previously headed projects like The Sustainable City in Yiti and The Sustainable City Yas Island prior to establishing URB.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced national aspirations and priorities for the research, development and innovation sector that aims to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness locally and on a global scale.

One aspect of the two-decade-long plan included investment in future economies that will prioritize the promotion of digital technologies in the priority sectors and aim to develop futuristic cities that are smart and free of carbon emissions, SPA reported.

Developments like NEOM and the Red Sea Project are part of the extended investment into distinctive geographic locations for the future Saudi generations.

