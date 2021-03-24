.
.
.
.
Language

Ecommerce services firm closes $7 million Series A funding round

Ecommerce business services company Zid announced it closed a $7 million Series A funding round on 23rd March, 2021. (Image supplied by Zid)funding round
Ecommerce business services company Zid announced it closed a $7 million Series A funding round on 23rd March, 2021. (Image supplied by Zid)

Ecommerce services firm closes $7 million Series A funding round

Followed Unfollow

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Saudi Arabian ecommerce business services company has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round, the firm has announced. The investment was led by the UAE-based Global Ventures.

Zid enables any retailer to move its business from traditional retail to modern retail by setting up a dedicated online store, and integrate direct payment, warehousing, and delivery providers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The platform already has more than 20 service providers providing an outstanding delivery success-rate to customers.

“Zid has transformed from a single product to a company providing a rich-toolbox and variety solutions helping our customers and improving the ecommerce ecosystem,” Co-founder and CEO of Zid, Sultan al-Asmi, said.

This is the second round of investment Zid has received since the business was founded in 2017, and follows a pre-series A investment round of $2 million in July 2019. Zid has grown in the past two years, with the pandemic accelerating growth.

Milestones include a 10x growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”), and orders made via Zid’s merchants up to 3.6 million consumers. Zid’s merchant network now boasts over 5,300 stores across 14 different categories from small to large merchants in the retail sector.

In the second half of 2020 the company launched Zid Ship, a transport management solution connecting logistics providers directly with merchants.

Zid will use this round to expand into new markets, conquer new retail verticals and attract top talent, as well as digitize and automate more innovative solutions to improve the e-commerce experience for retailers, merchants and consumers.

Read more:

UAE ethical cosmetics e-retailer in discussions for fresh funding

Saudi ‘buy now pay later’ startup Tamara closes biggest seed round ever in Kingdom

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks
Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Israeli election exit polls give Netanyahu slim majority Israeli election exit polls give Netanyahu slim majority

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More