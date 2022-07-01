Saudi artisans to get bigger audience under new agreement with noon e-commerce

Saudi artisans who sell craft and heritage products will receive additional support from UAE e-commerce site noon after the Kingdom signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed between the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission and the regional online shopping platform.

Titled the ‘Mahali’ program, it was designed to empower Saudi SMEs and help them secure a wider audience in the local market.

Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission, said “multiple initiatives continue to be undertaken to develop the handicraft sector, including training programs to raise quality standards, and aiding SMEs in the sector secure an audience through local and international outlets, exhibitions, events, and festivals.”

General Manager of noon KSA Ahmed Gadouri said: “The Mahali program helps local talent grow their businesses by providing them with the tools and services they need to reach a larger segment of customers in the region.”

Tarjama Saudi Arabia, Ureed and Future Work recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the freelancer landscape in Saudi Arabia and build a platform for young freelancers to find job opportunities.

The initiative seeks to meet the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through the empowerment of young talents, the creation of equal job opportunities for women and the creation of local content.

