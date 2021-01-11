.
.
.
.
Language

Bitcoin falls 19 pct to $30,699 in biggest one-day drop since March

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. (Reuters)
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. (Reuters)

Bitcoin falls 19 pct to $30,699 in biggest one-day drop since March

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London/Singapore

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin plunged more than 19 percent to a one-week low on Monday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its biggest one-day drop since March as its recent red-hot rally hit the buffers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMOnQlwswi_quAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Bitcoin slumped $30,699, its lowest since January 5, after extending earlier losses in Asian trading hours and was last down 15 percent at $32,675.

If sustained, the one-day drop would be the biggest since COVID-19 caused chaos in financial markets in March.

Read more:

Bitcoin emerges as rival to gold, price could go up to to $146,000, says JPMorgan

DeVere CEO says Bitcoin sell-off does not reflect lack of faith in cryptocurrencies

With Bitcoin at its highest levels in three years, is now the time to invest?

The falls reflect a wider dollar bounce against major fiat currencies as the prospect of higher US interest rates tempers popular bets against the dollar.

Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 23 percent to a one-week low of $985.

Interest in bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it became more widely adopted.

The cryptocurrency more than doubled in price from early December to a record $42,000 on Friday, leading some investment banks to warn of an impending bubble.

BofA said last week the world’s popular cryptocurrency “blows the doors off prior bubbles,” such as the dotcom boom, China in the 2000s and gold in the 1970s.

J.P. Morgan strategists, however, said that bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More