Tech giant Huawei to open its biggest flagship store outside China in Riyadh

Chinese technology firm Huawei plans to establish a flagship store in Riyadh, the largest such store outside China, the Saudi government said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Huawei has signed a leasing contract with Saudi Arabia’s Kaden Investment for the store that will allow the Chinese company to have direct access to consumers amid rising demand for digital products and services in the kingdom, the statement said, without giving a date for the opening.

Read more: Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally in 5G technology, 10th in internet speed



Saudi Arabia expects internet usage in the kingdom to increase from covering 82.6 percent of the population in 2022 from 73.2 percent in 2017, the Ministry of Investment statement said.



Last year, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Huawei also signed an MOU to recognize Arabic language and character using AI technology and with the help of researchers from the kingdom and Huawei.



Some telecommunication companies in the Gulf countries, including Zain’s Saudi unit Zain KSA, have signed deals to use 5G technology from Huawei.

Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00