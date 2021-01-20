France hails US policy shift on global digital tax

France on Wednesday hailed a “real change” in Washington after US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration expressed support for a proposed global tax on digital giants that Donald Trump had bitterly opposed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Biden’s pick for Treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday backed a push to get the likes of Facebook and Google to pay a larger share of their revenues in taxes in the countries where they operate.

During a confirmation hearing in the Senate Yellen said: “It would enable us to collect a fair share from corporations, while maintaining the competitiveness of our businesses and diminish the incentives that American companies now have to offshore activities.”

Read more: EU hails ‘new dawn’ amid Biden swear-in, wants to toughen tech rules

Her remarks marked a sharp contrast with the position of the outgoing Trump administration, which had threatened France with punitive trade tariffs for forging ahead with its own digital tax pending a new global levy.



French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed Yellen’s comments as marking “a real change in position on the taxation of digital giants.”

“It’s good news, it’s a first step,” he told the BFM TV channel.

He also expressed confidence that, with new-found US support, the negotiations conducted by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development would soon yield a new global digital tax.

Tech giants are accused of minimizing their tax bills by declaring most of their profits in low-tax administrations.

In November, some 75 major tech players, including Google and Facebook, backed a French initiative committing them to making a “fair tax contribution” in countries where they operate.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 January 2021 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32