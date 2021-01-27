FII conference to host speakers in ‘futuristic settings’ using new technology

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announced that speakers for the FII conference were to be integrated into “futuristic settings” throughout the live event using a new technology called XR Studio, according to a statement.

XR Studio uses a mix of virtual and real-world environments and realities, creating objects in a virtual world that users can interact with as if they were real. The organizers hope for the technology to create an immersive and interconnected environment for attendees at the virtual summit.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“We are narrowing the gap between the physical conferences of the past and the virtual events that have become the new normal during the pandemic,” Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said in the statement.

The event, now in its fourth edition, is being held under the theme of the ‘The Neo-Renaissance’, with over 150 speakers of which some will be attending from hubs in Paris, Mumbai, Beijing, and New York whilst others will attend the conference in real life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

XR Studio has been installed at the site of the conference, the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center (KAICC).

The virtual sets were specifically created for the occasion. The technology offers futuristic, multi-dimensional environments dedicated to a variety of themes.

“This format will mean that even though we can’t meet in person, we can still mobilize, interact, exchange ideas and challenge current thinking. This is the future of events and conferences- and we are proud that the FII Institute is pioneering this new approach,” Attias added.

The event will take place from January 27-28 and will be attended by tech pioneers, investors, executives, and policymakers to maximize the potential of this impact-oriented conference.

The speakers, of whom 60 will be attending in-person and 90 virtually, will discuss how the new rebirth of the global economy could be shaped despite the barriers imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FII confirms speakers, details for fourth annual forum

Saudi Arabia’s FII: World leaders to discuss building a strong economy post-pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s fourth FII conference will focus on ‘reimagining the global economy’

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 10:45 - GMT 07:45