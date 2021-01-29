Bitcoin soars 14 pct after Tesla chief Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14 percent on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.

Musk wrote simply “#bitcoin” in his biography on the social media site. The cryptocurrency was trading at $37,800 as of 0936 GMT.



The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.7 million on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.

GameStop Corp, which has been at the center of retail trading frenzy, surged 50 percent on Tuesday after Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!,” along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group.

There, supporters affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.” “Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.



In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.

