Webedia Arabia Group acquires gaming and esports platform SaudiGamer.com

Renowned gaming experts Webedia Esports Agency has acquired SaudiGamer.com, a leading platform for gaming and esports, through its local arm Webedia Arabia Group based in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia has recently set a new precedent in the gaming and esports industry, As the 19th biggest gaming market in the world, with a revenue topping $1.09 billion and growth of 41.1 percent year-on-year with more than 21.1 million gamers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Although we had multiple offers in the past, I found that Webedia Arabia Group is the only company that can take SaudiGamer.com to the next level. I'm really excited about this and what it means for the future of the platform. The new wave of gaming capabilities and expertise for our dedicated gamers is going to be spectacular,” said Mashhour Aldubayan, the founder of SaudiGamer.com and who will remain as an advisor in the early stages of the acquisition remarks.

George Maktabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Webedia Arabia Group said the acquisition represents a strong building block in the foundation of esports talents in the region.

“As SaudiGamer.com gears up to owning the gaming space, we will be working with talents and brands and developing job opportunities in KSA to ultimately provide a complete and unparalleled esports experience,” Maktabi said.

'Expanding at light speed'

According to a press release, SaudiGamer.com boasted of over 9 million pageviews by over 2 million users and 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube last year. In November and December 2020 alone, Saudigamer.com amassed 1.6 million pageviews, 400,000 new users, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and half a million followers on Twitter.

UTURN, the Saudi Arabian digital media machine and the creator of entertaining and storytelling content and which is also part of the Webedia Arabia Group, said it would play an active role in SaudiGamer.com's evolution.

“The gaming and esports industry in Saudi Arabia is expanding at light speed and both the Riyadh and Jeddah seasons, propelled the demand. In alliance with SaudiVision 2030, SAFEIS, GEA and NEOM, we are working simultaneously toward the transformation which is expected to create a strong footprint on the economy boosting businesses, jobs and opportunities for many in the Kingdom,” said Kaswara Al Khatib, Chairman of the Board at Webedia Arabia Group and Founder of UTURN.