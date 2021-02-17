.
.
.
.
Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration. (Reuters)

Bitcoin’s record price unsustainable unless price swings cool down, says JPMorgan

Reuters, London

Bitcoin’s charge to a record north of $50,000 isn’t sustainable unless the cryptocurrency’s price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The world’s biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fueled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors andcompanies.

Bitcoin’s three-month realized volatility, or actual price moves, is 87 percent versus 16 percent for gold - an asset proponents say it could threaten, the US investment bank said in a note published on Tuesday.

The value of all bitcoin in circulation has swollen to $900 billion from $200 billion in September, the analysts said. The $700 billion jump has come the back of a total flow of just $11 billion from institutional investors into major trusts and futures markets.

Bitcoin’s limited supply - based on “miners” producing a set number of new coins -- has led to a holders charging a premium on bitcoin coming to market, JPMorgan said. Retail flows may have also magnified institutional flows, it added.

