.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

The first Next-Generation 737 with the Boeing Sky Interior is seen after a delivery ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2010, in Seattle. Flydubai took delivery of the plane, the world's best-selling jet, Monday morning. While the basic fuselage of the plane remains the same, interior changes have been made to make the plane feel more spacious. Those include pivoting overheads bins that hold more, re-shaped windows with a slightly larger view and mood lighting. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
A file photo of Emirati carrier flydubai Boeing 737 MAX plane. (AP)

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorized Boeing 737 MAX planes to resume flying, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The plane was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

The United States lifted its ban in November, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Lifting the ban on the plane is a result of intensive efforts by the authority’s technical committee which evaluated all the technical requirements from the US Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and the European Aviation Safety Agency,” said Saif al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority.

Read more:

Oman, UAE ground Boeing 737 MAXs after Ethiopia crash

Boeing shares down 10 pct after second crash involving 737 MAX 8

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More