US audit report cites ‘weaknesses’ in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US, on December 29, 2020. (Reuters)
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US, on December 29, 2020. (Reuters)

US audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A US inspector general’s office report set to be released on Thursday faulted “weaknesses” in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) certification of the Boeing 737 MAX that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people.

The 63-page Transportation Department’s inspector general report seen by Reuters said the FAA did not have a complete understanding of a key Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes, said “much work remains” to address outstanding issues and cited “management and oversight weaknesses.” The FAA agreed to implement all 14 recommendations in the report. Boeing declined to immediately comment.

