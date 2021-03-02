.
.
.
.
Language

Crisis deepens for airlines in January: IATA

A passenger shows his passport to a staff member at Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A passenger shows his passport to a staff member at Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Crisis deepens for airlines in January: IATA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Global airline body IATA said that the crisis deepened for airlines in January, as international traffic plunged 86 percent in the month compared to pre-crisis levels, and domestic air traffic was down 47 percent.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines, the group warned.

“That is what drove the weakness and the low points in January,” said IATA chief economist Brian Pearce. “Airlines are facing a really tough start to the year.”

Read more:

World airline body IATA develops mobile apps for coronavirus-era travel

IATA plans COVID-19 digital travel pass to steer airlines toward recovery

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More