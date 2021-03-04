.
WhatsApp upgrades desktop version, introduces voice, video calling features

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration. (Reuters)
Reuters

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp has introduced a voice and video calling feature on its desktop version, the company said on Thursday.

The company said users will be able to use desktop screens for calls in both portrait and landscape mode, and the calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is not clear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

WhatsApp, which recorded 1.4 billion voice and video calls on last New Year’s Eve, has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as people around the world used video-calling apps to stay connected while sheltering themselves at home.

