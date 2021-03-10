.
.
.
.
Language

Drone cybersecurity to be tested in mixed-reality urban setting in UAE-US partnership

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. (Reuters)
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. (Reuters)

Drone cybersecurity to be tested in mixed-reality urban setting in UAE-US partnership

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A mixed-reality simulated urban environment will be built to test drone cybersecurity in a partnership between an Abu Dhabi-based technology company and a renowned US university.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Arab Emirates’ Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is partnering with Purdue University, embarking on a three-year research project that will examine the security of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in urban operations.

UAVs are vulnerable to cyberattacks that target their communication, navigation, surveillance, and control systems, according to a statement from TII.

“We are optimistic that the research outcomes at TII’s Secure Systems Research Center will allow us to gain the upper hand in the fight against these malicious attacks,” said Dr Shreekant Thakkar, Chief Researcher at TII’s Secure Systems Research Center.

Researchers will analyze the cybersecurity of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and develop algorithms to improve it. They will test improvements in a mixed-reality simulated urban environment.

Thakkar added: “[The partnership] will enable commercial autonomous drones and robots growth in the UAE and worldwide, opening new opportunities to enterprises and making their use safer for all people.”

The project is led by Purdue’s Dr Inseok Hwang, a professor at the university’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

“This landmark project comes at a time of growing reliance on UASs across various sectors – from security to medicine and logistics, and everything in between,” Dr Hwang said.

“We are confident that our partnership will translate into global wins for the international community and lead to many more research milestones in the years to come,” he added.

Read more:

Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities

More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More