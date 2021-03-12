.
.
.
.
Language

US tech stocks sink as bond yields rise again amid worries of higher rates

A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP)

US tech stocks sink as bond yields rise again amid worries of higher rates

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Tech stocks sank on Friday after bond yields rose again, as traders worried a stronger US economy in months ahead could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner than expected.

Wall Street has been nervously eyeing yields on Treasury securities, fearing a sustained uptick will force the central bank to end stimulus and easy money policies that have allowed equities to rally over the past months even as the pandemic hammered the wider US economy.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With the 10-year Treasury bond yield moving back above 1.6 percent, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3 percent to 13,218.58 about 20 minutes into trading.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent to trade at 3,926.30, down from its record close on Thursday, while the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3 percent to 32,596.10, extending its record.

Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said the yield concerns and President Joe Biden’s vow after markets closed Thursday to make all adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by May 1 pushed traders away from growth stocks like tech, and towards companies that will benefit from the economy reopening.

“The translation by the ... market is, ‘here we go again ... the reopening trade is on,” he said.

Tesla dropped 3.1 percent, while Apple lost 2.1 percent and Microsoft 1.2 percent.

Boeing rose 1.9 percent after the company said US investment firm 777 Partners ordered 24 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft -- with a price tag of $2.9 billion -- with an option to buy 60 more.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More