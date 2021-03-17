.
.
.
.
Language

Alphabet Inc’s Google to cut app store fees on developers’ sales

A Google building is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)
A Google building is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Alphabet Inc’s Google to cut app store fees on developers’ sales

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year.

The move will bring down Google’s app store fees to 15 percent from 30 percent, the company said in a blog post.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision follows a similar move by Apple Inc, which said in November that it planned to lower its app store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.

However, Google’s policy change is not just limited to smaller developers.

Both the companies have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA, as well as startups and smaller companies, that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.

Google said about 99 percent of developers on its app store would see a 50 percent reduction in fees after the move, which is effective July 1.

It was not immediately clear how big the financial impact of the move would be on Google.

Read more:

Australia to introduce legislation to make Google, Facebook pay for content

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

Australia’s antitrust chief claims victory after Facebook, Google news content row

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths UAE reports 2,018 COVID-19 cases and four deaths
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition Over 100 migrants transported out of Yemen on UN-sponsored flight: Arab Coalition
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More