.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi begins work on the UAE’s first quantum computer

This Feb. 27, 2018, photo shows electronics for use in a quantum computer in the quantum computing lab at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. (AP)
This Feb. 27, 2018, photo shows electronics for use in a quantum computer in the quantum computing lab at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. (AP)

Abu Dhabi begins work on the UAE’s first quantum computer

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Work is underway to build a quantum computer in Abu Dhabi, with the first computer chips expected to be ready for production by the summer of 2021.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), announced that its Quantum Research center (QRC) team will construct the quantum computer in the UAE capital in collaboration with Barcelona-based Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech researchers.

“We are at the cusp of a new era with the advent of quantum computing,” said Faisal Al Bannai, secretary general of Abu Dhabi’s newly established Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), of which TII is a subdivision.

“We are proud to embark on building one of these wonderful machines which will help us in various fields, from discovering new medicines to making new materials to designing better batteries to various Artificial Intelligence applications.”

A quantum computer uses quantum mechanics to generate and manipulate subatomic particles like electrons or photons to perform complex calculations that traditional supercomputers would take much longer to solve.

“The first step in the process is to build a laboratory, equip it and complete installation of the cleanroom equipment, all of which is on track,” TII chief researcher José Ignacio Latorre said.

“Once done, the first qubits will be prepared, characterized and benchmarked. We expect the first simple quantum chips ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ should come by the end of the summer,” he said.

Read more:

Music industry boosted by pandemic as 2020 sales hit high note

Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over attacks on media, virus posts in France

Exclusive: Instagram's Head of Product talks Reels Mideast launch, TikTok comparisons

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More