Saudi central bank licenses two more fintech companies to provide payment services

The Saudi Central Bank said on Tuesday it has granted licenses to two more financial technology companies, International Digital Solutions Co and Azm Fintech Co, to provide payments services, boosting the total number of such licenses to 13.

Financial centers in the Gulf region are looking to cultivate a financial startup scene to position themselves as regional powerhouses in financial technology, or fintech.

