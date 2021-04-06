.
.
.
.
Apple chief Tim Cook talks of self-driving cars

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. CEOs of major companies are taking stands about the results of the November 2016 U.S. election, a departure from the traditional model of not mixing politics with business that the major brands have long espoused. Cook is telling his employees to “keep moving forward.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. (File photo: AP)

Apple chief Tim Cook talks of self-driving cars

AFP

Apple chief Tim Cook portrayed self-driving cars as an ideal match for the technology giant during an interview released Monday by the New York Times.

Talk of an autonomous vehicle bearing the Apple brand has long been among rumors swirling around the iPhone maker, which has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the market.

“An autonomous car is a robot and so there are a lot of things you can do with autonomy; we will see what Apple does,” Cook said during a Sway podcast with Kara Swisher.

“We love to integrate hardware, software and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that’s where the magic occurs.”

Cook hinted that an option could be for Apple to build an autonomous-driving technology platform used by auto makers.

He expressed admiration for electric car maker Tesla, which is among companies developing autonomous driving capabilities in vehicles.

“Tesla has done an unbelievable job of not only establishing the lead but keeping the lead for such a long period of time in the electric vehicle space,” Cook said.

Japanese auto maker Nissan and South Korea-based Hyundai in February denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars.

Apple’s Project Titan is devoted to electric autonomous vehicles and has been in the works for several years – but details of the venture have been kept under wraps.

Apple first revealed its self-driving tech aspirations in 2016 and Cook has since then said he saw autonomous driving systems as a “core technology” for the future.

