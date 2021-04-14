US urges agencies to apply patches to Microsoft servers

The US national security official in charge of cybersecurity on Tuesday told all government agencies to urgently apply new software patches from Microsoft to fix a vulnerability in its Exchange Servers.

“The US government discovered and notified Microsoft Corp on these vulnerabilities. The US Government carefully weighs the national security, public, and commercial interests in deciding to disclose a vulnerability. Moreover, we recognize when vulnerabilities may pose such a systemic risk that they require expedited disclosure,” Deputy National Security adviser for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said in a statement.

