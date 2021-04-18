.
.
.
.
Language

Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81

US President Barack Obama presents a National Medal of Technology and Innovation to John E. Warnock (C) and Charles M. Geschke (L) of Adobe Systems Inc. (AFP)
US President Barack Obama presents a National Medal of Technology and Innovation to John E. Warnock (C) and Charles M. Geschke (L) of Adobe Systems Inc. (AFP)

Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Los Altos

Published: Updated:

Charles “Chuck” Geschke — the co-founder of the major software company Adobe Inc. who helped develop Portable Document Format technology, or PDFs — died at age 81.

Geschke, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, died Friday, the company said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to the company’s employees.

“As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionized how people create and communicate,” Narayen said. “Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.”

His wife said Geschke was also proud of his family.

“He was a famous businessman, the founder of a major company in the US and the world, and of course he was very, very proud of that and it was huge achievement in his life, but it wasn’t his focus — really, his family was,” Nancy “Nan” Geschke, 78, told the Mercury News on Saturday. “He always called himself the luckiest man in the world.”

After earning a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University, Geschke began working at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, where he met Warnock, the Mercury News reported. The men left the company in 1982 to found Adobe, developing software together.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology.

In 1992, Geschke survived a kidnapping, the Mercury News reported.

Arriving to work one morning, two men seized Geschke, then 52, at gunpoint and took him to Hollister, California, where he was held for four days. A suspect caught with $650,000 in ransom money eventually led police to the hideout where he was held captive, The Associated Press reported.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity
Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More