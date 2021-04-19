.
.
.
.
Language

US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, April 17, 2021. (Reuters)
The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, April 17, 2021. (Reuters)

US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla in a Houston suburb in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it has sent a Special Crash Investigation team to Spring, Texas, to look into the Saturday night crash of the electric car.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Investigators are “100 percent sure” that no one was driving the 2019 Tesla Model S that ran off a suburban parkway, hit a tree and burst into flames, killing two men inside, Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman said.

But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was operating on Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system, or if the company’s “Full Self-Driving Capability” system was in use.

One of the men was found in the front passenger seat of the badly burned car, and the other was in the back seat, Herman told The Associated Press Monday.

“We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information,” NHTSA said Monday.

Read more: Biden sees ‘win’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies
At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt
Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace
ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others
Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore
Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More