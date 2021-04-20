.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s telecoms operator Etisalat plans bond sale ahead of euro maturity: Sources

Etisalat main tower locates in down town Dubai, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2006, United Arab Emirates. When telecom regulators in this country cut access to the popular Internet phone program Skype last month, it triggered an uproar among foreigners who found themselves choosing between giant phone bills or losing touch with families. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Etisalat main tower locates in down town Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

UAE’s telecoms operator Etisalat plans bond sale ahead of euro maturity: Sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat is expected to tap the international bond market in the coming days ahead of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.45 billion) bond maturity in June, three sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said the planned euro-denominated bond sale could come as early as this week.

Etisalat, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has not issued bonds since its debut sale in 2014.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

That deal comprised two euro-denominated tranches worth 1.2 billion euros each and two US dollar-denominated worth $500 million each. One of the euro tranches is due on June 18.

The Gulf has seen a flood of debt sales so far this year, as borrowers in the oil-dependent region take advantage of cheap rates and abundant global liquidity to plug finances hit by the pandemic-induced downturn.

Read more:

UAE's Etisalat increases profit by $224mln in 2020

UAE’s Etisalat ranks fastest mobile network operator globally by Ookla Speedtest

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, was marketing a two-tranche US dollar bond deal.

Meanwhile Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical Company announced plans on Monday to issue new seven-year dollar bonds.

Still, despite the recent flurry of deals, a rebound in oil prices may limit Gulf government’s needs to tap debt investors in the coming months, bankers said, in a region where government debt transactions account for the largest part of total borrowing volumes.

Frequent issuers such as Qatar, which last year issued $10 billion in bonds, and Abu Dhabi, which raised $15 billion in total last year, have yet to tap the markets.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More