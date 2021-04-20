UAE to adopt blockchain technology in ministry authentication services

The government of the United Arab Emirates is adopting blockchain technology in authentication services offered by the country’s Ministry of Justice, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Monday. It’s part of the efforts to implement the UAE Government Services Strategy, providing advanced digital services that are accessible to customers.

“The project reflects the UAE government’s approach to advancing relevant sectors and widening its scope of work, in line with international developments to the digital sector, to save time, effort and cost, and ensure the transparency and scrutiny of government transactions,” according to WAM.

Achieving full digital transformation in notary services underscores the ministry’s keenness to improve the justice system by shaping the future of this sector over the next 50 years, Saeed Ali Bahbouh al-Naqbi, Acting

Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, said. He added that this will help achieve the goal of the UAE Centennial to make the UAE the best country in the world in terms of government services.

The digital transformation of notary services will enable customers to complete transactions using their digital ID, or UAE PASS, whether they are inside or outside the UAE, WAM reported.

Customers can check and cancel all their transactions online, and people of determination can verify the validity of powers of attorney, according to al-Naqbi.

