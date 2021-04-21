Facebook to bring changes in advertising, privacy following Apple’s next iOS update

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that following Apple Inc’s release of iOS 14.5, it would implement new advertiser protocols where there will be changes to the way businesses and advertising tools appear on the social media platform.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Apple is set to start enforcing a new privacy notification rule that digital advertising firms such as Facebook have warned will hurt their sales.

Read more:

Apple goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push

Apple announces $200 mln forestry fund to reduce carbon from atmosphere

Apple chief Tim Cook talks of self-driving cars