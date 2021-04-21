.
Facebook to bring changes in advertising, privacy following Apple’s next iOS update

In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York. In the years since Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House, the tech industry's political fortunes have flipped. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that following Apple Inc’s release of iOS 14.5, it would implement new advertiser protocols where there will be changes to the way businesses and advertising tools appear on the social media platform.

Apple is set to start enforcing a new privacy notification rule that digital advertising firms such as Facebook have warned will hurt their sales.

