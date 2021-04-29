.
Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone global sales as Xiaomi closes in

A man looks at Samsung smartphones during a presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at the Russian market of electronic devices in Moscow, on April 13, 2017. (AFP)
South Korea’s Samsung shipped 76.5 million smartphones in the quarter to grab a 22 percent share of the market. (AFP)

Reuters

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world’s biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments.

China’s Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62 percent to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14 percent, market research firm Canalys said.

Overall, global shipments surged 27 percent to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

South Korea’s Samsung shipped 76.5 million smartphones in the quarter to grab a 22 percent share of the market, Canalys said. The company on Thursday reported a 66 percent surge in quarterly profit in its mobiles business, thanks to robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series.

Canalys said Apple shipped 52.4 million iPhones in the January-March period, falling to the second spot with a 15 percent share of the market.

Apple still grabbed record market share in the United States, China, India and Japan, Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said, adding that the iPhone Pro Max was a top seller in the United States.

Smartphone sales have surged over the past year as people stayed and worked from home. But the shopping frenzy has fueled a global shortage in semiconductor chips that has roiled industries including autos and large appliances.

“Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters,” Canalys analyst Ben Stanton said.

Apple said on Wednesday that the chip shortage could cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue in the April-June quarter, affecting primarily iPads and Macbooks.

March-quarter smartphone shipments for China’s Oppo and Vivo brands also surged, Canalys said. But Huawei, the former No. 1 that remains shackled by US sanctions, took only seventh place after selling its Honor brand last year.

Read more:

Apple takes smartphone sales crown from Samsung

India’s policy upsets Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Oppo’s consumer finance plans

India plans to offer $6.6 billion in incentives to attract smartphone makers

