.
.
.
.
Language

Mitsubishi, South Pole eye up to $800 mln of carbon removal credits by 2030

A pipe for transporting carbon dioxide to removal equipment is shown at the Tomakomai carbon, capture and storage (CCS) test site in Tomakomai, Hokkaido prefecture, Japan March 22, 2018. Picture taken on March 22, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A pipe for transporting carbon dioxide to removal equipment is shown at the Tomakomai carbon, capture and storage (CCS) test site in Tomakomai, Hokkaido prefecture, Japan March 22, 2018. Picture taken on March 22, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Mitsubishi, South Pole eye up to $800 mln of carbon removal credits by 2030

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Swiss company South Pole is developing a carbon removal purchase facility with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp which aims to procure $300 million to $800 million worth of carbon dioxide (CO2) removal credits by 2030, South Pole said on Friday.

More than 190 countries have signed up to the Paris climate agreement designed to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, but even with pledges of huge reductions in emissions many scientists believe technology to remove CO2 from the atmosphere will also be needed to meet the goal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The early-stage technology is expensive and while many countries around the world have schemes in place to put a price on CO2 emissions, the prices are far too low to incentivize removal technology, carbon offset project developer South Pole and Mitsubishi said.

The new facility “will provide a secure revenue stream for new carbon removal technologies to accelerate their development.

Importantly, it will help drive down the price per ton of CO2 removed over time,” said Patrick Burgi, co-founder and director of innovation at South Pole.

Current removal technology costs can range from $50 to $400 a ton, he said.

Many companies have set net zero emissions targets which will require them to purchase carbon offset credits to compensate for the emissions they are unable to cut themselves.

Carbon offsets credits on the CME exchange are trading just above $2 a ton, but some companies, such as Microsoft , have said they will invest in the more expensive removal offsets such as direct air capture to help reach their climate targets.

Burgi said buyers could expect to pay around $50-100 per ton for its credits and that South Pole is in advanced discussions with three initial buyers.

Read more:

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel emmissions fraud

Dubai grants $147 million rail contract to Franco-Japanese group

Saudi Arabia sends world-first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official
Everything you need to know about Saudi’s Vision 2030 five-year progress: Report Everything you need to know about Saudi’s Vision 2030 five-year progress: Report
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More