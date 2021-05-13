.
.
.
.
Language

Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba reports first operating loss as a public company

Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma. (File photo: AP)
Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma. (File photo: AP)

Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba reports first operating loss as a public company

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China’s top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday reported its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to
a record anti-monopoly fine.

Its US-listed shares fell more than 3 percent in volatile premarket trading, even as the company forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations, betting that the broader pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the strong outlook was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown that resulted in the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive business practices.

The fine by China’s markets regulator in April was the largest-ever of its kind.

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts’ average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan.

It posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of 5.48 billion yuan, or 1.99 per American depository share (ADS), mainly due to the anti-monopoly fine.

Excluding items, Alibaba earned 10.32 yuan per ADS, below expectation of 11.11 yuan.

Core commerce revenue rose 72 percent to 161.37 billion yuan in the quarter, powered by the company’s China retail marketplaces and
ongoing consumer adoption of e-commerce in the wake of thepandemic.

Revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan ($29.03 billion) in the three months ended March 31, higher than 180.41 billion yuan forecast by 30 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Alibaba’s US listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticizing China’s financial regulators.

Read more: Alibaba’s $10 bln buyback plan fails to halt share price slide on regulatory concerns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women Israeli airstrikes kill 83 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, eight women
Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More