Italy fines Google $120 mln for abuse of market position

An employee walks through the lobby of Google's Washington headquarters. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Rome

Italy’s competition authority said Thursday it had fined Google more than 100 million euros ($120 million) for abuse of market position for shutting out a rival’s smartphone app offering recharging of electric vehicles.

The anti-trust authority ordered Google, whose Android operating system and Google Play app store dominate the Italian market, to include in its Android Auto mobile system an Enel X app for users of electric vehicles, finding the US giant had shut its rival out.

