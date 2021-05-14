Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside forced down, says cyber security firm

.
The allegedly Russia-based Darkside operator "Darksupp" had admitted in a web post that it lost access to certain servers used for its web blog and for payments.

AFP, Washington

Servers for Darkside were taken down by unknown actors on Friday, a week after the cyber extortionist forced the shutdown of a large US oil pipeline in a ransomware scam, a US cyber security firm said.

Recorded Future, the security firm, said in a post that the allegedly Russia-based Darkside operator “Darksupp” had admitted in a web post that it lost access to certain servers used for its web blog and for payments.

Accessed via TOR on the dark web, the Darkside onionsite address showed a notice saying it could not be found.

