Dubai sees uptake in electric vehicles through free-charging initiatives 

Dubai has recently seen an increase in the number of registered electric vehicles (EV) due to the initiatives led by the city’s Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the company said in a statement on Sunday.

By February 2021, the number of registered EVs in the emirate increased to 2,473 and hybrid vehicles hit 6,016, amounting to a total of 8,489 Dubai-registered green vehicles, according to WAM.

Dubai’s EV Green Charger initiative provides free charging stations for non-commercial EVs across the city in an effort to encourage an innovative and sustainable mode of transport that contributes to reducing the emirate’s carbon emissions.

DEWA installed around 300 charging stations across the city. Drivers can charge their EVs by scanning a QR code at the charging station or by using their EV Green Charging card.

The charging stations will be free-of-charge for non-commercial EV drivers to use until December 31, 2021 and commercial EVs are charged 29 fils per kilowatt-hour.

DEWA’s continuous development of the #EVGreenCharger initiative and providing a number of incentives have supported green mobility in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/DqhzriZ07g — DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) May 16, 2021

The initiative is in line with Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy 2021 and the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent this year. The emirate achieved its target in 2019, reaching a 22 percent reduction of emissions two years ahead of the intended schedule, state news agency WAM reported Sunday.

DEWA’s team of researchers at its innovation center recently registered a new patent for a universal smart charging system which involves a single plug and cable. Due to this patented technology, the charging station is able to adapt the plug to the vehicle automatically so it is suitable for all types of EVs.

