Russian spy chief denies SVR involvement in Solarwinds cyberattack: BBC

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyberattack, which led to the compromise of nine US federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.



The United States and Britain have both blamed SVR for the attack on SolarWinds.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The claims are like a bad detective novel,” SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, told the BBC in Russian.



Asked by the BBC if the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack, Naryshkin quipped that he would be “flattered” if the SVR had been responsible for such an attack but that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own.”



Naryshkin suggested that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by US and British intelligence agencies.

Read more:

UK to help vulnerable countries against Russia, China cyber threat

Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside forced down, says cyber security firm

US reveals cybersecurity plan for electric power system amid concerns over potential