Russian spy chief denies SVR involvement in Solarwinds cyberattack: BBC

Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service attends a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP)
Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service attends a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP)

Reuters, London 

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyberattack, which led to the compromise of nine US federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

The United States and Britain have both blamed SVR for the attack on SolarWinds.

“The claims are like a bad detective novel,” SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, told the BBC in Russian.

Asked by the BBC if the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack, Naryshkin quipped that he would be “flattered” if the SVR had been responsible for such an attack but that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own.”

Naryshkin suggested that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by US and British intelligence agencies.

