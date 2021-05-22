.
.
.
.
Language

Personal data of 4.5 mln fliers leaked in Air India cyber attack

Air India’s market share has fallen to about 13 per cent compared to 35 per cent just over a decade ago. (Supplied)
An Air India plane lands in an airport. (File photo)

Personal data of 4.5 mln fliers leaked in Air India cyber attack

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg 

Published: Updated:

Hackers infiltrated the servers of Air India Ltd. and gained access to personal data of 4.5 million fliers, the nation’s flag carrier said.

Personal data of passengers registered between August 2011 and February 2021 were compromised in the attack, the carrier said in a note to fliers that was shared via Twitter. The details included credit card and contact information and frequent flier data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The breach raises fresh concerns after allegations earlier this year that Chinese intrusions may have affected operations at a key stock exchange and disrupted power supply in Mumbai, the country’s commercial hub. Cyber-attacks have become a growing threat in recent months with hacker groups targeting research institutions in Japan to

American government agencies, businesses and health facilities.

Air India found out about the attack first in February. The airline has taken several steps since including investigating the incident and securing the compromised servers.

“No abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers, the carrier’s notice said. “We would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data.

India is mulling a new national strategy to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity.

Read more:

Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after ransomware, hacking attacks

Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside forced down, says cyber security firm

UK took down 15 times more cyber scams, criminals throughout pandemic

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs
New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More