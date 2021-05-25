.
.
.
.
Language

Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’

Female hand holding an ipad showing Google. stock photo Sydney, Australia - October 28, 2011: Female hand holding an ipad showing Google. She is touching the screen. There is coffee on the dining table in the background. This image shows the ipad being used in a casual environment.
Google was found guilty of administrative offences, Moscow’s Tagansky District court said. (File photo)

Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

A Russian court on Tuesday said it had handed US technology giant Google three separate fines totaling 6 million roubles ($81,810) over a failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal.

The fines come amid a wider spat between Moscow and Google. Russia’s communications watchdog on Monday warned that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Google was found guilty of administrative offences, Moscow’s Tagansky District court said in a statement, and was ordered to pay 2 million roubles for each offence.

A repeat offence would be punishable by a fine of up to 10 percent of the company’s total annual revenue, Roskomnadzor said.

Russia’s communications watchdog on Monday warned Google that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Google Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has already placed a punitive slowdown on US social network Twitter for not deleting banned content, part of a push by Moscow to rein in Western tech giants and beef up what it calls its internet “sovereignty.”

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it had sent more than 26,000 calls to Google to remove illegal information, including videos containing information on drugs or violence and material from what it called extremist organizations.

Roskomnadzor also accused Google of censorship for allegedly restricting YouTube access to Russian media outlets, including RT and Sputnik.

“This censorship of Russian media and the targeted support for illegal protest activity actually speak to the political coloring of Google’s activities in Russia,” Roskomnadzor said.

Google’s Russian arm last week lodged an appeal against a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of a Christian Orthodox news channel owned by a Russian businessman who is under US and EU financial sanctions.

Moscow court documents also showed on Monday that Google was suing Roskomnadzor over the demands it remove banned content.

Roskomnadzor said the lawsuit concerned 12 YouTube links to “unlawful content” which involved encouraging minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when people across Russia took to the streets to support jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny and his allies have used YouTube widely to air graft allegations against senior Russian officials and to organize their opposition activities.

The YouTube channel of the staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin has close to 6.5 million subscribers.

Google filed its lawsuit on April 23, documents from Moscow’s Arbitration Court showed, but it was only accepted on May 11 after some administrative issues had been ironed out. A hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Read more: Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise ‘illegal’ events

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More