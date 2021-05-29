.
.
.
.
Language

EU gives TikTok a month to respond to consumer complaints

FILE PHOTO: TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

EU gives TikTok a month to respond to consumer complaints

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The European Commission said on Friday it has given the Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from a European consumer group over its commercial practices.

The EU’s executive arm said it has started discussions involving the social media platform and the national consumer authorities following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer organization (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers’ rights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.

TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.

In February, the BEUC filed a complaint with the European Commission and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok. It argued that several terms in TikTok’s ‘Terms of Service’ are unfair and said the platform failed to protect children and teenagers from hidden advertising and potentially harmful content.

“The current pandemic has further accelerated digitalization,” said Didier Reynders, the Commissioner for Justice. “This has brought new opportunities but it has also created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers. In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos. The dialog we are launching today should support TikTok in complying with EU rules to protect consumers.”

TikTok said it complies with local laws and regulations governing ads for young people.

The company has “taken a number of steps to protect our younger users, including making all under-16 accounts private-by-default, and disabling their access to direct messaging,” TikTok’s director of public policy for Europe, Caroline Greer, said in a statement. “Further, users under 18 cannot buy, send or receive virtual gifts, and we have strict policies prohibiting advertising directly appealing to those under the age of digital consent.”

Read more:

Exclusive: Instagram's Head of Product talks Reels Mideast launch, TikTok comparisons

TikTok faces lawsuit in UK over alleged kids’ data breach

TikTok to open up about how it works in bid to address European concerns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Greece ready to use COVID-19 travel certificate before July to save summer: PM Greece ready to use COVID-19 travel certificate before July to save summer: PM
Russia’s Putin tells Syria’s Assad vote win confirms is ‘political authority’ Russia’s Putin tells Syria’s Assad vote win confirms is ‘political authority’
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More