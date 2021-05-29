Musk says delivery of Tesla’s Model S Plaid pushed back to June 10

Delivery for Tesla Inc.’s Model S Plaid will be pushed back a week to June 10, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. The car “needs one more week of tweak,” Musk said in explaining the delay.

The Model S Plaid, the automaker’s quickest electric vehicle to date, was scheduled to be unveiled at a June 4 delivery event for customers at its factory in Fremont, California.

Musk, who also leads Space Exploration Technologies Corp., said the car “feels like a spaceship and that “words cannot describe the limbic resonance”. In his original tweet announcing the event, he said the Model S Plaid was the fastest production car ever, capable of going from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

