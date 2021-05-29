.
.
.
.
Language

Musk says delivery of Tesla’s Model S Plaid pushed back to June 10

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks at Tesla Design Center in California on November 21, 2019. (AFP)
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks at Tesla Design Center in California on November 21, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Musk says delivery of Tesla’s Model S Plaid pushed back to June 10

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Delivery for Tesla Inc.’s Model S Plaid will be pushed back a week to June 10, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. The car “needs one more week of tweak,” Musk said in explaining the delay.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Model S Plaid, the automaker’s quickest electric vehicle to date, was scheduled to be unveiled at a June 4 delivery event for customers at its factory in Fremont, California.

Musk, who also leads Space Exploration Technologies Corp., said the car “feels like a spaceship and that “words cannot describe the limbic resonance”. In his original tweet announcing the event, he said the Model S Plaid was the fastest production car ever, capable of going from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

Read more:

Tesla stops accepting bitcoin for car purchases: Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency

Explainer: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Ebrahim Raisi for president: Is Iran’s Khamenei preparing for succession? Ebrahim Raisi for president: Is Iran’s Khamenei preparing for succession?
Biden unveils $6 trillion budget with safety net program for poor and middle class Biden unveils $6 trillion budget with safety net program for poor and middle class
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More