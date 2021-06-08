.
Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion deal with UK chipmaker 

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the report added.

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with Japan’s SoftBank Group in September 2020.

In February, Bloomberg News reported that the US Federal Trade Commission had opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia’s agreement to buy Arm.

